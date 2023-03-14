Jay Wright ‘So Glad’ To Be Out Of Coaching, Explains Why He Doesn’t Miss It At All

Videos by OutKick

Jay Wright coached Villanova to the Final Four last season and is just a handful of seasons removed from leading the Wildcats to a national title, but the 61-year-old doesn’t miss coaching, at least not yet.

While Wright isn’t manning the baseline anymore, he’s still entrenched in college basketball as an analyst for CBS. He’s set to be an in-studio analyst throughout March Madness all the way up to the Final Four and he’s happy about being in a studio not having to stress while coaching.

Wright recently spoke with Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson on ‘The Steam Room‘ podcast and made it clear just how little he misses coaching.

“I really don’t miss it at all,” Wright said. “I enjoyed every second of it. There was never a time when I thought ‘I don’t like this,’ I feel like I got everything out of it and I’m enjoying this new life.”

“I really think I’m done. I know enough about life to know that things change. In my heart, I’m such at peace with it.”

Jay Wright won two national titles during his time as the head coach at Villanova. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Earlier this season Wright explained that he had an ‘ah hah’ moment while on the call for a Purdue game. He was happy to be there, and even happier he wasn’t on the sideline stressing as a coach.

“I remember doing a game at Purdue. It was so loud we couldn’t hear in our headsets. There’s a little secondary ‘This is cool, this juice is cool’. As soon as the game starts, I look across and see the faces of the coaches, the agony. I’m so glad I’m out of this and on the other side,” Wright said.

Wright, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021, went 520-197 overall during his time as the head coach of Villanova. He began his head coaching career at Hofstra back in 1994.