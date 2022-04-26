Jay Wright Admits NBA Could Be In His Future

Now that he’s moved on from the college game, Jay Wright could be headed to the pros.

Last week, Wright retired from Villanova because he claimed he no longer had “the edge,” but now he admits that at some point he’d listen, should the NBA come calling.

“Honestly, down the road, I’d be lying — I don’t know what I’m going to feel like,” Wright said of the possibility to eventually coach in the NBA, via an appearance on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Max.

Wright has spurned NBA offers before and upon his retirement, recently accepted an advisory-type role with Villanova, where he coached for 21 years and won two national championships.

“Not right now.” Jay Wright isn’t planning to coach in the NBA, but left the door open to the possibility of coming out of retirement. #KJM pic.twitter.com/urXEhTmjFK — Keyshawn, JWill & Max (@KeyJayandMax) April 26, 2022

When pressed by the hosts to expand on any potential NBA interest, Wright was non-committal and insisted nothing was imminent.

“Not right now. That was something I always thought about,” Wright told ESPN. “My experience with the Olympics kind of scratched that itch. … I kind of feel like I did it a little bit. And I loved coaching those guys.”

As he alluded to, Wright’s not without NBA experience. In 2020, he was an assistant to Greg Popovich on the United States Olympic team that won gold. Amongst those assisted by Wright were superstars Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard.

Before Wright can consider once again coaching KD, Dame or any number of their peers, he reiterated that he needs some time away – and that he already has another job.

“Right now I definitely need a break,” Wright told Keyshawn, JWill & Max. “Right now, I’m looking forward to this (special assistant) position at Villanova.”

