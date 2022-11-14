Jay Leno Suffers Burns In Fire At His Garage

Jay Leno is known to be a massive car guy, and unfortunately, he was reportedly injured while tending to his prized fleet.

According to TMZ, the former Tonight Show host was working in his garage which houses his immense car collection, when one of the vehicles caught on fire.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the 72-year-old had been injured in a gasoline fire.

Leno was rushed to a burn center after suffering burns to his face after one of his cars caught on fire.

The legendary comic is reported to have suffered burns to the left side of his face specifically.

On Monday, he released a statement to Variety saying that he is okay after the scary incident but will need some time to recover.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said.

Jay Lenon poses with a 2005 Shelby Mustang GT and a 1965 Shelby Coupe GT. (Photo Paul Harris/Getty Images)

Leno Has Cancelled Gigs Following the Incident

Leno has canceled all of his upcoming engagements over the next week. This included a gig at The Financial Brand conference scheduled for Sunday. Conference organizers chalked his absence up to a “very serious medical emergency.”

Leno has a love of all thing’s cars, and his collection is estimated to be worth over $100 million. Cars have been at that the center of many of his projects since he left the Tonight Show.

This isn’t the first time Leno’s love of automobiles has left him injured. He was hurt while drag racing during a shoot for the series Jay Leno’s Garage at Irwindale Speedway in California.

