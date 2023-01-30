Jay Leno’s Jeremy Renner Joke Upsets Cringe Twitter Users

Videos by OutKick
Jay Leno is the target of the anti-comedy mob on Twitter thanks to a joke involving Jeremy Renner.
Leno, a legendary comedian and host, has had a few really bad wrecks recently. He was injured in a fire and then suffered significant injuries a couple weeks ago when he crashed his motorcycle.
The former star of “The Jay Leno Show” decided to crack a joke about his recent run of bad luck, and decided to also poke a little fun at Renner’s snow plow incident in the process.
“I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe and I came around the corner and bam, I crashed into Jeremy Renner’s snowplow,” Leno tweeted to his more than 600,000 followers.
People are not happy with Jay Leno.
Because we live in stupid times where comedy is constantly attacked, some people did not find Leno’s joke funny at all.
Not only did they not find it funny, but felt the need to make that clear on the social media platform.
It’s still legal (for the time being) to laugh in America.
Is there anything more cringe in America than people who melt down over jokes? I think the answer to that is obvious and the answer is no.
Whether the anti-comedy crowd wants to realize it or not, making jokes is still currently legal in America. It might not be legal forever if some of these people get their way.
Let me be crystal clear, nothing is off-limits when it comes to comedy. As Patrice O’Neal said during his legendary Fox News appearance, the attempt should always at least be allowed. It doesn’t mean every joke will land, but you should always be able to try.
Furthermore, laughing at a joke involving Jeremy Renner’s tragic snow plow wreck doesn’t mean you think it’s funny the actor got hurt. Not at all.
Renner displayed true heroism while protecting his nephew. He deserves to be applauded for that. However, that doesn’t mean jokes are now completely unacceptable. That attitude is what Dave Chappelle and other great comedians have always fought against.
Here at OutKick, we love free speech – especially comedy – and we’re not going to apologize for it. If that offends you, I hear Pyongyang is lovely this time of year.
Never be afraid to keep laughing. As long as OutKick and other people who love humor exist, we’ll never stop fighting for your right to crack a smile and chuckle. You know who would agree? Jeremy Renner and Jay Leno.