Jay Leno’s Jeremy Renner Joke Upsets Cringe Twitter Users

Jay Leno is the target of the anti-comedy mob on Twitter thanks to a joke involving Jeremy Renner.

Leno, a legendary comedian and host, has had a few really bad wrecks recently. He was injured in a fire and then suffered significant injuries a couple weeks ago when he crashed his motorcycle.

Jay Leno has suffered a pair of recent accidents. Twitter users are now upset he poked fun at Jeremy Renner’s plowing accident. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The former star of “The Jay Leno Show” decided to crack a joke about his recent run of bad luck, and decided to also poke a little fun at Renner’s snow plow incident in the process.

“I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe and I came around the corner and bam, I crashed into Jeremy Renner’s snowplow,” Leno tweeted to his more than 600,000 followers.

I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe and I came around the corner and bam, I crashed into Jeremy Renner’s snowplow. — Jay Leno (@jayleno) January 27, 2023

People are not happy with Jay Leno.

Because we live in stupid times where comedy is constantly attacked, some people did not find Leno’s joke funny at all.

Not only did they not find it funny, but felt the need to make that clear on the social media platform.

Not funny. Renner broke 30 bones in the process of saving his nephew’s life. Respect to the guy. Pure guts. — John Dawson (@JRDAWSONTV) January 28, 2023

How is that funny. — Brooke Hammerling (@brooke) January 28, 2023

Im sure @JeremyRenner appreciates this. — Robbie Joe (@RENTSDU1st) January 27, 2023

This isn’t remotely funny and delete this tweet immediately https://t.co/rnLMDGyvV2 — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) January 30, 2023

What a shit joke

1. It’s not remotely funny

2. It came from a shitty person https://t.co/e1XoaYgZ1P — STFU RICK SCOTT (@amy2ree) January 28, 2023

Team no one, but I’m glad to see the accidents haven’t damaged your incredible talent for being unfunny. https://t.co/MWjb7NVJGZ — K@I-T 🐈‍⬛ (@_lilbanshee) January 29, 2023

It’s still legal (for the time being) to laugh in America.

Is there anything more cringe in America than people who melt down over jokes? I think the answer to that is obvious and the answer is no.

Whether the anti-comedy crowd wants to realize it or not, making jokes is still currently legal in America. It might not be legal forever if some of these people get their way.

Let me be crystal clear, nothing is off-limits when it comes to comedy. As Patrice O’Neal said during his legendary Fox News appearance, the attempt should always at least be allowed. It doesn’t mean every joke will land, but you should always be able to try.

Furthermore, laughing at a joke involving Jeremy Renner’s tragic snow plow wreck doesn’t mean you think it’s funny the actor got hurt. Not at all.

Renner displayed true heroism while protecting his nephew. He deserves to be applauded for that. However, that doesn’t mean jokes are now completely unacceptable. That attitude is what Dave Chappelle and other great comedians have always fought against.

Here at OutKick, we love free speech – especially comedy – and we’re not going to apologize for it. If that offends you, I hear Pyongyang is lovely this time of year.

Jay Leno under fire on Twitter after making a joke involving Jeremy Renner. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Never be afraid to keep laughing. As long as OutKick and other people who love humor exist, we’ll never stop fighting for your right to crack a smile and chuckle. You know who would agree? Jeremy Renner and Jay Leno.