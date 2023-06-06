Jay Cutler’s Vanderbilt Recruitment Story Is Hilarious, Coaches Thought He Was A TE

Videos by OutKick

Jay Cutler’s journey to Vanderbilt was pretty unorthodox.

Most major high school recruits get noticed by going to camps around the country, dominating on the field during games and getting plenty of tape out there.

However, Cutler attended Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Indiana in the late 1990s-early 2000s. The situation was a bit different.

Coaches and players didn’t have social media, YouTube or iPhones to shoot messages back and forth. The lack of quick research options apparently led to a very funny interaction between Cutler and Vandy coaches before he committed.

Jack Cutler’s Vanderbilt recruitment was pretty funny. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Jay Cutler’s Vanderbilt recruitment was pretty funny.

The former Bears QB revealed during an interview on Pardon My Take that Vanderbilt coaches called him in his high school AD’s office and thought he was a tight end.

Yes, Jay Cutler, who looks nothing like a TE, was told by Vandy coaches he didn’t have the goods to be an SEC tight end. That makes sense seeing as how he was a QB.

He informed the coaches he was actually a QB, and a few hours later, they called back to offer him a scholarship. Welcome to football recruiting in the 1990s. You can learn a guy’s real position and a few hours later you’re offering him as a QB.

When Cutler’s dad found out about the offer, he informed his son he would absolutely be taking it.

Welcome to life before mass internet access.

Everything about this story is perfect. It’s hilarious a coach could call up a kid and not even have his correct position.

That’s not to say the same mistake couldn’t happen today, but let’s be honest, it’d be much harder. Thanks to 247Sports and other sites, you can learn a kid’s life story in just a few minutes.

However, that’s not the best part. The best part is Cutler had no idea where Nashville was or what it was all about. It’s hard to believe just 20 years ago that Nashville wasn’t super popular.

Now, it’s a vacation destination for millions of people. It’s become the Las Vegas of the east. Bachelorette and Bachelor parties flood there every single weekend. Yes, I’ve been there myself, and the beer goes down cold and the music is good. There’s nobody who is a teenager or older at this point in America unaware of what Nashville is all about.

Jay Cutler didn’t know anything about Nashville before playing for Vanderbilt. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The good news is all worked out for Cutler in the end. He was a very good QB for Vanderbilt and made millions in the NFL. All is well that ends well….even if your coaches didn’t know anything about you when they first called!