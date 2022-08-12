Jay Cutler Laughs Off Kristin Cavallari’s Comments About ‘Toxic’ Marriage

If you weren’t already a fan of Jay Cutler, his reaction to the latest drama from his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari is sure to make you a fan.

In case you missed it, Kristin was talking about her divorce from the former NFL quarterback yet again. This time around she said there were red flags that led to the divorce.

The same red flags that caused her to call off their engagement for a short period of time prior to their 2013 wedding.

“Basically I called off the engagement [for] the same reason I got a divorce. And so I guess if there’s any takeaway from that, you can’t ignore red flags,” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“People don’t change, and you’ve got to trust your gut.”

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler in 2019. (Getty Images)

Kristin added that there wasn’t anything major that happened to end their marriage, but that the marriage was just “toxic” and she was unhappy.

Jay was asked about his ex’s comments and seemed confused by why their divorce was still a topic of conversation. He refused to say anything bad about the mother of his kids before laughing off the whole thing.

“I’ve kind of steered clear of all of that,” Jay said. “If she wants to say stuff, she can say stuff. I’m not going to go down that road about her. I mean, she’s still the mother of my kids.”

After expressing his confusion about the whole thing, he called all of the drama “comical.” Here’s the exchange on the Sofia with an F podcast.

I fully expected to see the sunglasses being placed on his face with the The Next Episode beat dropping at the end of this video. To just laugh it all off is hilarious to me.

Big Fan of Cutler, Cavallari

I was a big fan of Jay Cutler before this and I’m an even bigger fan after watching the clip. Now to be fair I’m still a big fan of Kristin Cavallari too.