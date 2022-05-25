Javon Kinlaw Verbally Accosts 49ers Beat Reporter On Live Stream

49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw got into a verbal confrontation with a Sports Illustrated reporter during a live stream Tuesday night.

Reporter Grant Cohn was describing an encounter between he and Kinlaw during Tuesday’s practice, when the 49ers’ 2020 first round pick called in. Kinlaw said he took issue with the way Cohn covers the team and proceeded to verbally accost him.

“Somebody’s gotta press you, and it’s gotta be me,” Kinlaw said, via the New York Post. “You like to come on here and try to bully people on the internet, but when I come up on you and try to press you in f–king person, you f–king shaking like a coward, voice lighter than my f–king baby.”

Cohn then asked, “Do you think I’m scared of you, Javon?”

“I don’t give a f–k if you are or not, all I know is when I walked up on you your f–king body temperature was as cold as ice,” Kinlaw said. “Straight b****. Your f–king balls shriveled up. Little d–k n—-r.”

According to the New York Post’s report, Kinlaw had an alleged run-in with Cohn at 49ers practice, in which Kinlaw knocked the hat off Cohn’s head. Cohn has been critical of the 49ers’ selection of Kinlaw. After Kinlaw tore his ACL in October 2021, Cohn wrote, “Unless this knee surgery fixes his knee completely, he’ll go down as a medical bust.”

Kinlaw has appeared in 18 games over the past two seasons, racking up 41 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

