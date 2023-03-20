Weirdo Films JaVale McGee During Soccer Game, Reminds Us Social Media Is Awful

Videos by OutKick

JaVale McGee had a very bizarre interaction with what appeared to be a relatively young person attempting to film him.

In a video that is going mega-viral, the Dallas Mavericks center filmed himself exposing some random weirdo who came up to him during a soccer game, fired up his phone and just filmed him.

Does that sound incredibly weird? Well, wait until you see the actual video.

JaVale McGee exposes someone filming him. (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

“We grown men around here. We grew up before this social media age sh*t. You know what I’m saying? So, this sh*t don’t faze us. We didn’t have real ones step to us and we really had to put sh*t down. You know what I’m saying,” a very clearly annoyed McGee explained.

You can watch the entire bizarre exchange below.

JaVale McGee getting trolled by a random kid 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/tppSrzQuef — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 19, 2023

JaVale McGee reminds people the internet era is unbearable at times.

All things considered, JaVale McGee handled this about as well as you could hope to. There’s a very high chance this is some kid chasing clout, and nothing more.

For all we know this could be some kind of prank stunt. It’s definitely not something we can rule out. However, that doesn’t really excuse this random dude’s actions.

The internet and cell phones have made people way too bold. Like McGee said, back in the day, you didn’t just roll up on people like this. It wouldn’t be tolerated for a variety of reasons.

Random person bizarrely films JaVale McGee. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1637494968511250433)

Nowadays, everyone has a phone and everyone thinks they need to be famous. How do they do it? They do it by attempting to go viral. It’s really pathetic when you stop and think about it, but welcome to 2023.

If McGee had blown his lid, this kid would have gotten exactly what he wanted. Instead, the NBA veteran flipped the tables, fired up his phone and remain calm. That’s exactly how you have to handle it.

I mean, seriously, what the hell is this kid’s expression? This had to have been an attempt at a weird and ultimately failed prank, right?

Random person bizarrely films JaVale McGee. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/shannonsharpeee/status/1637494968511250433)

Credit to JaVale McGee for keeping his cool and not giving this guy what he so clearly wanted: an over the top reaction. The internet can be a lot of fun, but stuff like this is an unfortunate reminder there are serious drawbacks. Stop chasing clout and just have some fun in life.