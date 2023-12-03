Jason Witten Leads TX High School Team To A State Championship

Videos by OutKick

Jason Witten made his mark in football as an elite tight end, primarily for the Dallas Cowboys. Now, he’s making an impact as a high-school football coach in the Lone Star State.

Witten led Liberty Christian High School to a state championship on Friday night. The school from Argyle, TX, won the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) Division II title. In just his third season at the helm, Witten guided Liberty Christian to its first undefeated (14-0) season with the championship win. As tradition dictates, members of the team doused their coach with ice-cold water.

After the game, the 11-time Pro Bowler said that guiding this team through the season helped remind him why he enjoys the sport so much.

“Football’s changed my life. It’s given me so much over the years. This is what you play for and coach for,” Witten said.

He added that he was grateful his team will have a memory that will last a lifetime, and that he got to play a part in shaping the young men.

“These kids have taught me so much. This is why I fell in love with the game as a kid, the life lessons we learn,” Witten continued. “And these kids will take this with them for the rest of their life.”

Witten hinted in the past that he hopes to one day land a head coaching job in the NFL. While he certainly has a long way to go to make that happen, a high school state championship is certainly a good place to start.