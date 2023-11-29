Jason Kidd Calls Out ESPN Reporter During Postgame Press Conference, Tells Him To Write Some ‘Positive Sh-t’ For A Change

Videos by OutKick

The Dallas Mavericks were among the most disappointing teams in the NBA a season ago. The Kyrie Irving – Luka Doncic combo never really found its footing and head coach Jason Kidd certainly took his fair share of criticism. Following Dallas‘ 121-115 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, however, Kidd made it abundantly clear he’s done hearing all the negative press around his squad.

Doncic and Irving have looked to be in step so far this season, especially in clutch time, and very much controlled the game against the Rockets while combining for 68 points. ESPN’s Tim McMahon, who often sinks his teeth into anything negative he can find around the league, asked Kidd after the game what’s caused Irving and Doncic to take steps in the right direction this season.

Kidd took the question as an opportunity to scold McMahon while sticking up for his players.

“It takes time, failing is alright, it’s not a bad thing to fail for a pro athlete because you can get better and learn from it,” Kidd explained.

“As you just mentioned, they’re one of the best if not the best in clutch time, but you guys wanted to make a big deal about that last year, but you’re not making a big deal about it this year because sh-t is going good,” Kidd said while referring to Doncic and Irving. “So write some positive sh-t…It’s alright to write positive stuff, people will read your positive sh-t. You don’t always have to be negative, the world is already negative enough.”

Jason Kidd: “Jason Kidd: “People will read your positive s***. You don’t always have to be negative, right? Like the world’s already negative enough. So let’s see some positive stuff on some positive people that are playing, doing their job on a nightly basis.” pic.twitter.com/IrbywNNze2 — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) November 29, 2023

This is some Grade-A stuff from Kidd, who is typically tame and borderline boring when speaking with the media, but he’s clearly reached his limit with all the negative stories around his team, specifically the ones being written by McMahon.

McMahon’s question was entirely fair, but so too was Kidd’s answer, no matter if it caught the reporter from the four-letter network off guard.