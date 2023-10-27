Jason Kelce’s Spontaneous Karaoke Session Is As Hilarious As You’d Expect

Videos by OutKick

What happens when you put a microphone in front of Jason Kelce on his podcast? He starts singing karaoke, of course.

Jason and his younger borther Travis discussed their go-to karaoke tunes before a new episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.” Out of nowhere, Jason just started belting out random songs in a surprisingly good voice, and Travis provided the harmony.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end even suggested that Jason should drop his own rock album. That could be Jason’s career after he’s done being the fulcrum for the Eagles’ controversial “Tush Push” play.

Towards the end of the segment, Jason revealed that his go-to karaoke song was The Dan Band’s version of “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Naturally, Jason proceeded to belt out the tune at the top of his lungs for roughly 40 seconds. His family might not have enjoyed hearing him sing at the top of his lungs, but I’m sure most of his followers did.

Take it away, Jason.

92%ers: What do Jason and Trav talk about before the show?



Travis genuinely cracking up at his brother’s singing makes this even better. And its not a bad impression of the real thing honestly.

If Jason and Travis teamed up to find a way to monetize Jason’s singing ability, that would be electric and hilarious. Maybe we’ll see him appear on “The Voice” in the near future.