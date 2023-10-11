Jason Kelce Thinks NFL Players Are Going To Start Faking Injuries To Get Eagles’ ‘Tush Push’ Play Banned

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles’ ‘Tush Push‘ has quickly become the most controversial play in the NFL this season. The play is highly talked about not only because it’s unorthodox, but because it’s nearly unstoppable.

Philadelphia center Jason Kelce has certainly enjoyed the success of the play, but he’s already come to the conclusion that all good things must come to an end.

The Eagles’ Tush Push play has been quite the topic during the NFL season. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Kelce has a theory that opposing players are going to start faking injuries in order to send a message to the league to have the play banned next season.

“I guarantee guys are going to start faking injuries,” Kelce said on the ‘New Heights’ podcast. “It’s going to start off with minor injuries at first, but they’re already thinking about, ‘how can we get this outlawed for next season?’

Many have already predicted that the play will be banned next season, and a recent report from Adam Schefter explained that the league and player’s association are already looking at “all the injury data related to the play.”

Brotherly shove: The controversial play has the attention of the competition committee, and the NFL and the NFLPA plan to study all the injury data related to the play, as is customary, during the off-season, per a league official, especially after two Giants were injured on the… pic.twitter.com/Ivwse05FGL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2023

“It’s nonsense it’s not a play that historically has a higher injury chance,” Jason Kelce continued while insinuating that the writing is on the wall for the play to be outlawed.

This season isn’t the first that the Eagles have shown off their ‘Tush Push’ prowess. Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the play six times during Super Bowl LVII and scored on two of those occasions.

As for the play’s success rate this season, Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post reported that the Eagles are ticking at a 92% clip.