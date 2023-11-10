Jason Kelce Talks About Getting Nominated For ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Award on TNF

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce recently earned a nomination for “People” Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive Award.”

And he thinks it’s high time it happened.

On last night’s Thursday Night Football broadcast, Kelce joined the panel to discuss his nomination for the award. As you would expect from anyone with the last name Kelce, the interview was rather hilarious.

After the conclusion of the absolutely terrible game between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, Charissa Thompson joked that she was surprised Kelce made that appearance on set. After all, wouldn’t he want to stay out of the limelight after getting the nomination?

But Kelce chose to tough it out like the sexy man he is, all while remaining humble…sort of.

“Listen, I don’t know how this all happened, but it’s honestly just another day. My wife tells me all the time, I’m the sexiest man in the world, so I’ve been wondering what’s been taking so long for this nomination to happen,” Kelce said. “It’s been a whirlwind, it’s been fun. It’s a win for plus-sized, bearded men all over the world.”

Jason Kelce Took The Whole Situation In Stride

Earlier in the Thursday broadcast, Al Michaels mentioned that he saw the news that a Kelce brother had been nominated. While Travis did win the publication’s “Sexiest Athlete of 2023” award, it’s a far cry from the one his brother got nominated for.

So Michaels made the confession that he thought Tavis got nominated instead of Jason. However, Jason cut in and finished Michaels’ sentence, joking that Michaels knew it was him all along.

News of the nomination broke earlier this week, and he joined a star-studded list. Other finalists included Patrick Dempsey (who won the award), Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and David Beckham.

Naturally, Kelce responded in a similar fashion to his TNF appearances.

Like Jason said, as long as his wife thinks he’s sexy, that’s all that really matters. Maybe he’ll get another shot to win the award next year.