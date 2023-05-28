Jason Kelce Bashes Guys Who Don’t Like Thursday Night Games

Videos by OutKick

Count Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce as one of the few players banging the drum for Thursday night football games.

Pretty much anyone who has ever talked about Thursday night NFL games has been against them. That includes Al Michaels, who was subjected to a lot of terrible ones last year as the voice of Thursday Night Football (although things are looking up this season).

While most of the complaints from players stem from having short weeks, Kelce has a different take. He got into it on his podcast New Heights, which he does with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“I am all for games being played on Thursdays because that means we have walkthroughs in the middle of the week and we don’t practice, and then we get three days off,” Kelce said.

“Players that are anti-Thursday night games are just looking to make headlines. There’s no f–king chance that anybody with half a brain cell is against Thursday night games.”

That makes sense, and it’s a different take from what you normally hear from players.

Earlier this year it was announced that NFL teams could now play up to two Thursday night games per season. Before that, the limit was just one.

A lot of players weren’t happy with this news and that included a guy that makes headlines a lot. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Whether players fall into the Kelce camp or the Mahomes camp, more Thursday night games are coming.

As of this week, league owners also okayed flexible scheduling. This will allow the league to move more meaningful late-season games to Thursday night.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle