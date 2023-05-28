Jason Bateman, Will Arnett Star In Hilarious US Open Golf Commercial Featuring Awesome ‘Arrested Development’ Reference

Videos by OutKick

Jason Bateman and Will Arnett are no longer starring in new episodes of “Arrested Development” but that’s not going to stop the pair from referencing the cult classic. The duo star in a new commercial for the US Open golf tournament, which takes place next month at Los Angeles Country Club.

Within the commercial is a fantastic reference to one of the show’s most iconic recurring jokes. No, not “there’s always money in the banana stand.” While that would be great, working that into a golf commercial might be tough.

Jason Bateman and Will Arnett star in a commercial for the US Open golf tournament and execute a perfect “Arrested Development” reference. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Instead, they went with this:

jason bateman and will arnett in a commercial for us open golf pic.twitter.com/VExumAe35y — best of jason bateman (@badpostbateman) May 27, 2023

“No touching!” I couldn’t help but crack up hearing that phrase. It brought me right back to … well, probably like a month ago when I watched “Arrested Development” for the 10,000th time.

The original run, of course. I can’t do the revival series. Just not the same.

Jason Bateman and Will Arnett are good buddies, which makes all of those great “Arrested Development” scenes between them that much better.

Jason Bateman and Will Arnett pair up for a US Open commercial, not the first time they’ve been on a golf course together

Arnett caddied for Bateman a few months back during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. And he took those duties seriously.

Both men played in the tournament, with Bateman and professional partner Harrison Endycott missing the cut. Arnett, along with his partner Taylor Pendrith, made the cut and finished inside the Top 25.

It appears as though Arnett and Bateman are planning to be heavily involved at this year’s US Open. With the tournament set in Los Angeles, the stars are out to bring fans to the game.

jason bateman and will arnett at the us open media day pic.twitter.com/mPW0gEJff6 — best of jason bateman (@badpostbateman) May 3, 2023

I can’t wait to see what else the pair have cooking for the event, which takes place over Father’s Day weekend (June 15-18).

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2022 US Open by one shot over both Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.

The American champion of the event came in 2020 when Bryson DeChambeau, who has since defected to LIV Golf, won the tournament. Jon Rahm won the 2021 event.

The DeChambeau victory came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and no spectators could attend the event.

Actually, American golfer captured six-straight US Open titles from 2015-2020 (Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka x2, Gary Woodland and DeChambeau) prior to Rahm and Fitzpatrick winning.

Currently, at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler is a slight favorite (+850) over Jon Rahm (+900) to win the tournament. Scheffler is yet to capture the US Open title, but has back-to-back Top 10 finishes.

No matter who wins the tournament, I just hope to see plenty of Jason Bateman and Will Arnett during the event.

If they aren’t, then the US Open is making a huge mistake.

And that’s why you always leave a note.