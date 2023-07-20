Travis Tritt Reminds Jason Aldean Twitter Isn’t Real Life Amid Backlash For Pro-America Song

Videos by OutKick

Travis Tritt shared an important message with Jason Aldean amid backlash for the song “Try That In A Small Town.”

Aldean is facing serious heat after he released the music video for the hit song, which features footage of the 2020 riots that destroyed American cities.

CMT pulled the music video from its rotation, people flipped out on Twitter and Aldean was forced to address the situation and make it clear it wasn’t a pro-lynching song.

It’s insane that needed to be said, but welcome to 2023.

Travis Tritt shares solid advice with Aldean.

Yet, the song is skyrocketing up the charts, despite the backlash, and Tritt wants Aldean to remember nothing on social media is real.

“I would also like to remind my friend,@Jason_Aldean that Twitter and social media in general is not a real place. The views shared by many accounts on this platform are not actually representative of the vast majority of the population of this country. Say what you want to say and be who you want to be. Damn the social media torpedoes,” the country music star tweeted Wednesday night.

People seem to agree with him because the tweet is blowing up and going viral.

Travis Tritt is 100% with his advice for Jason Aldean.

It should be obvious, but Travis Tritt is 100% correct. There’s no question at all that the country music legend is correct.

Social media isn’t real life. It’s simply not. If you hopped on Twitter you’d think Jason Aldean is public enemy number one and for what reason? He had the audacity to promote America, small town values and shined a light on violent riots?

If that’s something to be outraged about, then the wokes on Twitter are going to be shocked to learn how many regular Americans feel the same way.

Travis Tritt reminds Jason Aldean social media isn’t real life. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)

Believe it or not, average Americans don’t love their cities being torched. Welcome back to reality. And most importantly, the woke mob trying to cancel Jason Aldean has failed.

The song hit the top of the music charts after the outrage. Who is really winning: regular Americans supporting Aldean or people screaming into the void on Twitter? The answer is obvious, and it’s the former.

Jason Aldean’s song “Try That In A Small Town” is crushing it, despite woke backlash. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Social media isn’t real, the drama on social media is rarely real and it’s a lesson we could all use a refresher on. Props to Travis Tritt for bringing everyone back down to reality and offering Jason Aldean some outstanding advice.