Jason Aldean Tweets Response After Release Of ‘Controversial’ New Video, Says Accusations Are ‘Meritless, Dangerous’

Videos by OutKick

Country music star Jason Aldean has issued his response after a new video for his song “Try That In A Small Town” became a point of controversy.

The video — which included intense visuals of riots and protestors clashing with police — quickly caught peoples’ attention and was even dropped from the video rotation by CMT, according to Billboard.

A lot of people got very upset at the video. Why? Probably because they don’t like Aldean or his politics so they over-analyzed the song and video like they were trying to write a lazy term paper at some joke of a school like, oh, let’s say San Francisco State.

There were accusations that the video threatened anyone who threatened to take guns away, that it was a tip of the cap to “sundown towns,” and that there were racial undertones to the song.

Anyone can infer whatever they want about art. You can infer anything you want about anything that has ever been made. Ever.

But before getting mad, maybe go check with the person who made it if you’re concerned. In this case, he has a Twitter account and is willing to explain what the song is about.

That’s precisely what Aldean did on Tuesday afternoon.

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” Aldean wrote. “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.

“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”

Aldean Says “Try That In A Small Town” Is About Getting Over Differences

The country star reiterated that he — like any sensible person — doesn’t want to see violence of any kind continue. Especially, since he experienced it firsthand at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in 2017, where dozens of people were killed in a mass shooting.

“Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences.”

Sure sounds like the antithesis of what a lot of those people inferred, but what does he know? It’s only his song.

Aldean wrapped up by saying that the song is about a desire to end the division in this country.

“My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that’s what this song is about.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle