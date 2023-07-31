Jason Aldean Fires Up Crowd With Epic Pro-America Speech, Compares Spirit Of ‘Try That In A Small Town’ To Boston Bombing Response

Videos by OutKick

Jason Aldean had fans going wild over the weekend during a Massachusetts show when he hit them with an awesome pro-America speech.

Aldean has been beating back the woke mob’s attempts to cancel him over his hit song “Try That In A Small Town.” The wokes are livid the music video for the song featured footage of 2020 riots destroying American cities.

Apparently, we’re all supposed to forget what happened three years ago. Well, the attempts to cancel Jason Aldean have failed in spectacular fashion.

The song has shot up the charts and become an absolute anthem in the world of country music and among conservatives. Aldean made it clear during the weekend show that he loves America and won’t be apologizing for it.

Jason Aldean fires up Massachusetts crowd with pro-America speech. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean fires up crowd with awesome speech.

“We thought it was a really cool song. The message that we wanted to get out there has completely gotten overshadowed by all the bullsh*t. I was laying in bed last night and I’m thinking to myself, you guys did this better than anybody, right? Because I remember a time, I think it was April of 2013, when the Boston Marathon bombings happened. You guys remember this, right? What I saw when that happened was a whole, not a small town – a big-ass town – come together. No matter of your color, no matter anything. The whole country, and especially Boston, came together to find these two pricks who did that, right. And any of you guys who would have found those guys before the cops did, I know you guys from Boston, you would have beat the sh*t out of the dude. Either one of them,” the country music star told fired up fans at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Aldean further told the fans, “And I’ve been trying to say this. This is not about race. It’s about people getting their sh*t together, acting right, acting like you got some common sense…What I meant is exactly what I just told you. We are a country. The greatest one in the world.”

Aldean had fans going crazy with pro-America message.

This is the kind of energy we need more of in America, not less. His assessment of Boston after the 2013 attack is absolutely correct.

Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev detonated bombs during the Boston Marathon that killed three people and wounded hundreds more.

The city was locked down and the entire area banded together to hunt down those two scumbags. The response and unity shown in the aftermath was a great reminder of American exceptionalism. It was like the post-9/11 response, but on a smaller scale. The public wanted blood and justice. Tamerlan died after an encounter with police and Dzhokhar is on death row after being taken alive. Americans won’t ever bend the knee. That’s a guarantee you can always count on.

Jason Aldean compared the spirit of “Try That In A Small Town” to the response after the Boston bombing. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, that resiliency and unity is easy to forget. Many people in the USA love seeing division and hatred. And if you go against the grain, they come for you. That’s Aldean’s crime.

He shined a light on the violence plaguing major cities, and the wokes just can’t tolerate that. However, his fans obviously love his energy and spirit.

Jason Aldean had the crowd going crazy and for good reason. People crave pro-America messages, and he delivered a great one.

Jason Aldean gives pro-America speech. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Never apologize for loving America. This country is the best thing to ever happen to the planet, and we’ll always take great pride in it.