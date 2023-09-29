Jared Goff’s SI Swimsuit Model Fiancée Christen Harper Watched The Lions Beat The Packers At Girls Night In Her Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Jared Goff, the “poor man’s Matt Ryan,” and the Detroit Lions went into Green Bay on Thursday night and took it to the Packers. They rode a 27-3 halftime lead to a 34-20 win and a 3-1 record through the first four games of the season.

The Lions quarterback was 19-of-28 for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception on the night. He didn’t exactly light up Lambeau, but he didn’t have to and the more he wins the more confidence he gains. Not that he needs a whole lot of that.

Christen Harper poses backstage for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Goff is engaged to a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model after all. One that followed him, as an Instagram model making a name for herself, from Los Angeles to Detroit.

Your confidence has to be through the roof to pull that off. So far he’s managed to that.

As he picked up another W in Green Bay, his fiancée Christen Harper was thousands of miles away doing what every model should be doing this time of year, stretching out bikini season as long as they can.

Prior to kickoff, Harper and her friends were enjoying some drinks in Beverly Hills and it was bikinis all around. She made sure that when game time rolled around she was in front of a TV with the game on, long enough to capture a picture for her Instagram Story anyway.

Jared Goff’s fiancée enjoying the game from girls night (Image Credit: Christen Harper/Instagram Story)

This Quarterback And Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Are Thinking Playoffs

There’s no need to rush attending any games. There’s plenty of time left in the season for all of that. If there’s an opportunity to spend time in a bikini with a few friends then she should take it.

That, along with Goff’s confidence, might be the key to how they’ve kept things together since making the move to the NFC North.

Lions fans don’t want to get too far ahead of themselves, but looking at the games left on their schedule, they have a good chance of winning their division.

Next up is the winless Panthers at home after a mini-bye thanks to playing on Thursday night this week. Don’t look now, but Goff and Harper might just mess around and find themselves in the postseason.