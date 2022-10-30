Jared Allen Rides Into Stadium On Horse Ahead of Ring of Honor Ceremony; Za’Darius Smith Honors Allen With Sack Celebration

The NFC North wasn’t short on long-haired, dominant pass rushers in the early 2000s. One of those studs was former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen, who appeared at U.S. Bank Stadium on horseback Sunday afternoon ahead of his Ring of Honor ceremony.

WATCH:

Jared Allen riding a horse onto the field for his Ring of Honor ceremony is legendary 🐴 pic.twitter.com/srUgmRaX3X — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) October 30, 2022

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Allen’s baller entrance, equipped with his equine, purple blazer and cowboy hat, reminded the Minneapolis faithful of the show-stealing sight Allen once brought to the field.

In 2011, Allen was half a sack away from tying Lawrence Taylor’s 22.5 single-season sack record. He retired in 2015 after 12 seasons (six of those spent with the Vikings).

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Allen joined the Vikings in 2008 following a 15.5. sack season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs drafted Allen in 2004 with the 126th pick (fourth round).

Allen ended his career with 136 sacks and played his way to five Pro Bowl appearances.

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Vikings defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith gave a special nod to Allen during a first-quarter sack on Kyler Murray. After chasing down the Cardinals QB, Smith pulled out Allen’s famed lasso celebration.

Za'Darius Smith with the Jared Allen celebration pic.twitter.com/fyruP8TrBJ — Matt Anderson (@MattAnderson_8) October 30, 2022

Minnesota’s Ring of Honor includes:

Fran Tarkenton, Quarterback (1998)

Alan Page, Defensive Tackle (1998)

Jim Finks, Administrator (1998)

Bud Grant, Head Coach (1998)

Paul Krause, Safety (1998)

Fred Zamberletti, Athletic Trainer (1998)

Jim Marshall, Defensive End (1999)

Ron Yary, Tackle (2001)

Korey Stringer, Tackle (2001)

Mick Tingelhoff, Center (2001)

Carl Eller, Defensive End (2002)

Cris Carter, Wide Receiver (2003)

Bill Brown, Running Back (2004)

Jerry Burns, Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator (2005)

Randall McDaniel, Guard (2006)

Chuck Foreman, Running Back (2007)

John Randle, DT (2008)

Scott Studwell, LB (2009)

Chris Doleman, DE (2011)

Matt Blair, LB (2012)

Joey Browner, S (2013)