Jaquan Brisker Likes Post Calling Chicago Bears ‘Trash,’ Explanation For Doing So Is Awesome

The Chicago Bears are a complete mess. Justin Fields isn’t a franchise quarterback. Their defensive coordinator just resigned under dubious circumstances. Now, one of their starting safeties — Jaquan Brisker — is “liking tweets” trashing the team and the organization.

But, his reason for doing that might not be what you think.

Stephen A. Smith ranted about the Bears during First Take on ESPN this week. Smith obliterated the Chicago Bears from an organizational standpoint and a team standpoint.

An X (formerly Twitter) user named Daniel Greenberg transcribed Smith’s commentary and posted it on the social media platform.

"Let me tell you something right now. The Chicago Bears are trash. Let's just call it what it is. They are not a good organization. It's a damn shame they represent the City of Chicago. They stink."

– Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 21, 2023

Brisker “liked” that post. Reporters asked him on Thursday why he would do that.

“I just really love the noise. Love everything about it,” Brisker said, according to CHGO Sports reporter Nicholas Moreano.

“Just favorited that tweet just so I could remember exactly what they said. [What] Stephen A. said,” Brisker continued.

“They’re going to swallow their words pretty soon, so that’s the reason why I favorited the tweet. Really for me it’s to motivate me even more even though I’m already motivated, but I love hearing noise like that.”

Chicago Bears starting safety Jaquan Brisker liked a post calling the team “trash” but his explanation for why makes perfect sense. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Call me crazy, but I absolutely believe him. Although, someone probably needs to show him that X has a “bookmark” option where users can save posts without “liking” them. Still, liking a post serves as a way to save it for later.

Reporters probably thought the “I was hacked” excuse was coming from Jaquan Brisker. Instead, he explains he waned to save it for later. Brilliant.

Jaquan Brisker thinks the Chicago Bears are going to turn their season around, but they probably won’t

The only problem is that Stephen A. Smith probably isn’t going to be “swallowing his words” anytime soon.

OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported on the dysfunction surrounding the Chicago Bears earlier on Thursday.

“The Bears have plenty of solutions they must seek because their problems threaten the season. And failing on the field is the biggest part of that. But there’s other stuff that, well, makes the team look bad,” Salguero wrote.

It appeared that their starting safety liking posts about the team being “trash” was one of those issues.

Except, it isn’t. And, apparently, there’s still quite a bit of confidence in the locker room.

That’s good. Probably ill-founded.

But still good.