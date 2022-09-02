Japanese Porn Star Fukada Eimi Hugs More Than 3,000 People

Japanese Porn star Fukada Eimi spent last weekend banging out hugs to more than 3,000 people. Eimi did so as part of an attempt to become the “most hugged woman in the world.”

3,163 people showed up to the Shibuya, Tokyo event for a chance to hug the porn star.

And though Fukada Eimi’s hugs were free, the horny huggers had to shell out 1,000 yen – just over $7 – if they wanted to snap a pic of the Eimi embrace with their smartphones.

A seemingly small price to pay for the love and affection of a porn star who’s made a career of making those around her feel good.

Eimi Fukada photo c/o Mothership SG

Per the Daily Japan, Eimi was “completely exhausted” following the event, but somehow managed to push through.

The 24-year-old took only a three hour break and a handful of 10 minutes breaks during the 24-hour period.

Some have argued it was the grittiest performance in competition history since Michael Jordan’s flu game.

Japanese Porn Star Fukada Eimi Opted To Give Rather Than Receive

Those in attendance were designated as huggies and not huggers. The event required fans to keep their hands either at their side, or behind their backs while being hugged by Fukada Eimi. They were not allowed to reciprocate the hug.

Apparently $7 with a porn star won’t get you what it used to.

Eimi, who has more than 1.3 million Instagram followers and another 1.13 million on her YouTube channel, told fans in attendance: “This time, with 3,163 people, I was able to do my best for 24 hours with everyone’s help. Thank you very much.”

There’s been no official word on whether or not Fukada Eimi succeeded in her quest to become the “most hugged woman in the world.”

