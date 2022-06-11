Clay Travis: Jan 6 Hearings Are Really Just Trump’s Third Impeachment Trial

OutKick founder Clay Travis said the January 6 hearings have, so far, been a distraction from the things we need to be focusing on.

“This is, I believe, a colossal misunderstanding of what the American public wants you to focus on,” Travis said. “Five dollar a gallon gas, 8.6% inflation, surging murder rates all over the country … and you’re going to be focused on something that happened 18 months ago?”

Travis said this is really the third impeachment trial of Donald Trump and the goal is to prevent him from being re-elected in 2024.

Here’s everything Clay Travis had to say: