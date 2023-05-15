Jamie Foxx In Physical Rehab After Unknown Medical Emergency

Videos by OutKick

Jamie Foxx continues his recovery after suffering a serious health scare last month.

The popular actor is reportedly staying in Chicago at a facility touted as the top physical medicine and rehabilitation center in the country.

While the nature of his condition remains a mystery, TMZ reported the facility specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation.

Foxx reportedly arrived at the rehab center late last month.

Jamie Foxx is reportedly continuing his recovery at a rehab center in Chicago. (Credit: Getty Images)

Foxx was taken to a hospital in Atlanta on April 11 following a “medical complication,” according to an Instagram statement from his daughter Corinne Foxx.

In the following weeks, rumors circulated on Twitter suggesting his condition was rapidly declining. But on May 12, Corinne posted an update to set the record straight.

“Update from my family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support,” Corrine announced.

The rehab facility offers an adaptive sports and fitness program — which could explain how he’s playing pickleball.

Foxx’s family, including his two daughters and ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis, visited him over the weekend. And they seemed to be in good spirits.

Sources tell TMZ he is “recovering well.”