Jamie Foxx Not 100%, Despite Public Sightings: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Jamie Foxx might be feeling well enough to go out in public, but he’s apparently still not back to his normal self.

The popular actor has been recovering from an unknown medical emergency back in April that required hospitalization.

Things have certainly seemed to be trending up for Foxx over the past week. He was spotted taking swings at Topgolf last weekend, appeared to be in very high spirits on a boat and was even seen helping someone retrieve their purse.

Overall, it seems like the “Horrible Bosses” star is speeding in the correct direction, but he’s still “not 100%,” according to a new report.

Jamie Foxx is trending up after an unknown medical emergency. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx trending up, but still not back to normal.

“Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again. He’s not 100% and is still taking things easy, but he’s definitely on the road to recovery,” an unnamed source told US Weekly about the actor’s current state.

The source further added, “Foxx is “feeling really good and is excited to get back to work once the time is right.”

Details of Jamie Foxx’s medical mystery remain unknown. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This information from US Weekly seems to match recent comments from people close to Jamie Foxx. His “They Cloned Tyrone” co-star John Boyega previously told ET Canada, “Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good. So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all.”

Shortly after those comments, Foxx made his two public outings.

It’s important to note it’s still not known what caused Jamie Foxx’s medical emergency. While there have been plenty of irresponsible rumors flying around, the truth and details have been kept under wraps by Foxx and his family.

You can’t blame them. Medical privacy is something most people take very seriously.

Jamie Foxx reportedly still not 100%. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Foxx is back to 100% ASAP. He’s a hell of an actor, and has now been recovering for months. His public appearances are a great sign. Let’s hope he’s able to return to acting sooner than later.