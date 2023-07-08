‘Star Wars’ Actor Shares Promising Jamie Foxx Health Update

Videos by OutKick

Jamie Foxx is doing well, according to his co-star John Boyega.

The Hollywood superstar suffered a medical emergency in April, and details surrounding what happened remain shrouded in mystery.

The public knows nothing, but has received tidbits of information over the past few months indicating Foxx is improving. However, the exact nature of his medical emergency remains completely unknown months later.

John Boyega says Jamie Foxx is “all good.” (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx fans hit with good news.

Now, his “They Cloned Tyrone” co-star John Boyega has shared a positive update with fans of the actor.

“Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good. So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all,” the “Star Wars” actor told ET Canada when asked if he’d recently spoken with the star actor.

Boyega’s update matches one shared by Datari Turner during the Hollywood premiere of “They Cloned Tyrone.”

“He’s doing amazing…I promise you. Doing really, really good…He’s in really, really good shape and spirits. And he’ll be back on the screen. He’ll be back to work very soon,” Turner told PEOPLE in late June.

Multiple positive Jamie Foxx updates have recently been shared. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Hopefully, Foxx will return to acting soon.

All the recent updates have been very positive for Jamie Foxx, but information is still unbelievably limited. It’s clear he has no interest in shining a light on his private medical issues.

Foxx did release an update in early May claiming he felt “blessed” with all the support he was receiving.

There have been plenty of rumors flying around that aren’t backed up by evidence or any family member. We won’t link to them or share them here. People should exercise more common sense when sharing information online than to spread information with no evidence.

Jamie Foxx suffered an unknown medical emergency. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Hopefully, Jamie Foxx is back to 100% sooner than later. There have been several positive updates. Now, it’s time to see him out there rolling again.