James Harden Plans On Leaving Philadelphia; Clippers Emerge As Suitor: Report

If the plan doesn’t work… ditch it.

That’s what perennial NBA All-Star James Harden is thinking after reports Thursday confirmed that Harden and his current team, the Philadelphia 76ers, will begin exploring trade options for the veteran guard.

To still secure the bag, Harden opted into his salary option with the Sixers for next season.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, “James Harden is opting into his $35.6 million deal for next season — in order for the 10-time All-Star and the 76ers to work together on a trade out of Philadelphia.”

James Harden set to leave Philly. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

So yeah, Harden is on the move again.

As for his next team, Harden is no doubt looking for a contending culture to welcome him. And some great strip clubs in the city.

Luckily for him, the Los Angeles Clippers are already expressing interest in trading for Harden, according to Shams.

The Clippers recently backed out of a big-time trade that could have sent Marcus Morris to Boston for Malcolm Brogdon. LA backed out of the deal but is now interested in crafting a deal for Harden.

While LA’s pole dancers pale in comparison to Atlanta or Houston, the Clippers do offer a championship-ready roster.

Led by Finals-winning coach Ty Lue and a tandem of brittle All-Stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers may start climbing the Western Conference ranks if they acquire Harden.

This offseason, the 76ers canned longtime coach Doc Rivers for former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

James Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists in Philadelphia last season. The team, also led by NBA MVP Joel Embiid, lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.