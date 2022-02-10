James Harden Has Been Traded To The Sixers, Ben Simmons To The Nets

Videos by OutKick

James Harden and Paul Millsap have been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first round picks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. A huge move that Steve Nash assured us wouldn’t happen.

Adrian Wojnarowski was also in the wrong for shooting down the initial report from Brian Windhorst, who suggested this trade was in the works. What’s new?

The Sixers are sending the Nets an unprotected 2022 first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

JAMES HARDEN IS A SIXER pic.twitter.com/dAUkHdL1wZ — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) February 10, 2022

Now, James Harden is exactly where he wants to be, and there’s no excuse to fall short again. The former MVP now has Joel Embiid, who is arguably the best interior scorer in today’s game, so it’s put up or shut up time for the Beard. There are plenty of shooters left in Philadelphia as well, even though sharpshooter Seth Curry has been sent to Brooklyn. Tobias Harris remains in that starting lineup, plus two young studs Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are at their disposal.

As for the Nets, they now have depth that can help absorb the absence of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the short-term. Seth Curry can really shoot the rock and help this team, and by the time playoff time comes around, he should be a reliable scorer off double-teams. Ben Simmons should also fit seamlessly in Brooklyn. A pass-first point guard who can’t shoot a lick would be a problem just about anywhere in the NBA — but not on a team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving though. We’ll need to give Simmons some time since he hasn’t played a game since last year.

So who won this trade? We’ll side with the team getting rid of James Harden, who proves year after year that he’s not worth the gamble.