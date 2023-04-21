James Harden Ejected After Hitting Nets’ Royce O’Neale In The N*ts

Videos by OutKick

This game is box office.

The heat’s turning up in Thursday night’s Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. In an already eventful game, Sixers guard James Harden was ejected before the fourth quarter after taking a shot at Royce O’Neale’s groin.

READ: JOEL EMBIID KICKS NETS BIG MAN NIC CLAXTON AFTER GETTING PUNISHED AT THE RIM

Harden was ejected after hitting the Nets forward — a surprising verdict by the refs.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Nic Claxton has been ejected — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 21, 2023

BROOKLYN, NY – APRIL 20: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during Round One Game Three of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets on April 20, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Say what you want about the NBA Playoffs’ first round but this game’s been getting better by the quarter.

Embiid and Nic Claxton’s brawl in the first quarter; Brooklyn’s scoring spree in the third; and now a Harden-less Philly team struggling to keep up with a hobbled Embiid. Surely it couldn’t get better …

But it did. Moments after Harden’s ejection, the Nets lost Claxton after he taunted Embiid on another sweet dunk. It was Claxton’s second technical of the evening.

Nic Claxton EJECTED for taunting after dunk on Embiid 😳 pic.twitter.com/ejAP3ygpTq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2023

The Brooklyn Nets went nuclear in the third quarter of Thursday night’s Game 3. Mikal Bridges and crew nearly doubled the Sixers’ scoring, 35-18, after a slow first half.

Philly survived the slugfest: defeating the Nets, 102-97, to go up 3-0 in the series.

Will Adam Silver suspend James Harden for the ball-busting move? Did he deserve the Tech?

James Harden was just ejected for hitting Royce O'Neale in the groin 😳 pic.twitter.com/IGW1lVBLX6 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 21, 2023