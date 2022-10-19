James Franklin Has A Serious Issue With The Tunnel At Michigan Stadium

James Franklin is not a fan of the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. He went as far as to say that the Big Ten needs to put a policy in place in regard to the particular entrance at The Big House.

Michigan and whatever team is playing visitor that day have to share a tunnel to go to their respective locker rooms. Typically, when that’s the case, one team goes in first while the other follows a minute or so later.

That didn’t happen during halftime of the Penn State game on Saturday.

Both teams entered the tunnel at the same time, which inevitably led to a kerfuffle and some jawing back and forth.

Some halftime tunnel shenanigans happening. pic.twitter.com/FwxgXdO7jj — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) October 15, 2022

Franklin wasn’t a fan of what he saw from both teams heading into the locker room and thinks something needs to change. He voiced his complaints about the tunnel a few days removed from his team’s 41-17 loss.

“I prefer to talk about these things in the off-season, but the one tunnel is a problem,” Franklin explained. “It’s a problem, and has been. To me, we need to put a policy in place from a conference perspective in my mind that’s going to stop — we’re not the first team to kind of get into a jawing match in the tunnel. For me, I want to focus on getting my team into the locker room and not jawing back and forth.

“Get my team get in the locker room and their team get in the locker room. There really should be a policy that first team that goes in, there is a buffer. If not, this team starts talking to this team, they start jawing back and forth, and something bad is gonna happen before we put in the policy.”

“All there has to be a two-minute or minute buffer in between the two teams.”

It’s hard to argue with Franklin’s very simple solution here. Jawing between two teams is inevitable on the field, but putting them in a tight space during a heated game is like adding gasoline to a raging fire.