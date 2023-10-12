James Franklin Gets Incredibly Chippy With Reporter Over Basic Question: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Penn State coach James Franklin had an awkward response to a simple question about opening up the passing game.

The Nittany Lions are currently 5-0 and ranked sixth in the country. It feels like Franklin has his best team in a long time, and with a matchup looming against Ohio State on the horizon next weekend, everyone wants to find out whether or not his team is for real.

Franklin seems to be a bit more interested in getting into petty and chippy exchanges with the media.

James Franklin gets chippy with reporter over passing game question. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

James Franklin gets into awkward exchange with reporter.

The Penn State head coach was asked if there was a “balance” between needing QB Drew Allar to chuck some deep balls no matter what compared to throwing checkdowns. Well, Franklin didn’t like that question, and instead of simply saying “no,” he felt the need to go on a nice little rant.

“I don’t really understand what you’re saying because we would never–like my skin is curling when you say ‘Just drop back and chuck it deep no matter what.’ That is like…I don’t even know what you’re saying. It’s like you’re speaking from Mars,” a clearly agitated Franklin said in response.

He quickly followed up with, “You’re speaking Japanese. We have never done that. Just throw the ball up and maybe he’ll be open and maybe he’ll catch it. My skin is like…You’re making me uncomfortable. I don’t know what you’re talking about. We would not do that. We would never do that. We’ve never thought about doing that as a head coach, as an offensive coordinator, as a receivers coach. I coached the receivers. I didn’t want them to do that. So, no, no. Strong no. Yeah, no.”

You can watch the whole exchange below. It’s truly something.

Absolute murder scene in the press room today 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/p56BgbzYOI — TK 🦁 (@PSU_TK) October 10, 2023

Take it easy, Franklin.

This is a fun reminder that college football coaches are truly in a group of their own. Does James Franklin think he’s Nick Saban?

The Alabama coach lays into the media all the time. It’s very on-brand for Nick Saban, but he has seven national title rings. The rules are a bit different when you’re the greatest coach in the history of the sport.

Franklin has just two double digit win seasons going back to 2019 and has long been plagued by the fact he can’t seem to win big games during the regular season when it matters most.

Penn State has been relegated to being an afterthought in the Big Ten East after Ohio State and Michigan. Now, the program’s coach is arguing with a reporter over a question about throwing deep passes. Fans are focused on trying to beat Ohio State for the first time since 2016, and James Franklin is telling a reporter he’s speaking Japanese. How about winning some regular season games that matter before behaving like Nick Saban.

Fans want wins. They don’t want to see the coach of the perennial third best team in the B1G East arguing with people. Focus on Ohio State and leave the Sylvester Stallone tough guy act to coaches with actual national title rings.