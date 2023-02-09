Ja’Marr Chase Knows Keeping Both Him And Tee Higgins Will Be Tough For Bengals

Videos by OutKick

Cincinnati Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins form one of the NFL’s best pass-catching duos. Arguably, they are the premier pair in the entire league.

Higgins recorded 900 yards in his first season in Cincinnati, but since Chase joined the team via the 2021 NFL Draft, the pair have each crested 1,000 yards in the past two seasons.

In fact, the two have combined for 4,621 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns over the past two seasons. That’s despite Higgins missing four games and Chase missing five.

The Bengals would obviously like to keep this duo together for as long as possible, but the reality of the NFL salary cap presents a problem. Chase isn’t going anywhere. Neither is franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase form one of the best pass-catching duos in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals, but they might not both be able to stay in Cincinnati. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Both players need to get paid, Burrow (probably) this offseason and Chase next offseason. Those two are going to take up a massive portion of Cincinnati’s cap space. So, where does Higgins fit in that equation?

With over 3,000 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first three seasons, Higgins is going to want a big contract, as well. And there are plenty of teams who would love to add Higgins to their receiving corps.

Ja’Marr Chase knows the Bengals are in a tough spot, financially, with him and Tee Higgins

Ja’Marr Chase understands this reality, and spoke about it during Super Bowl week out in Arizona.

“It would be nice for Tee (Higgins) to be on the same side with me still as long as we can go,” Chase told USA TODAY Sports. “Somebody later down the line is going to have to do something for us to have this team stay together.”

“He’s a great receiver man. He’s an outstanding guy,” Chase said. “Tee is ridiculous. He can run routes. He can go up and get it, the acrobatic catches. [Higgins] made some plays this year that I’ve never seen.”

Higgins is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Because he was a second-round pick, he does not have a fifth-year option in his contract. The Bengals can simply keep him for next season, after which he becomes a free agent.

The Cincinnati Bengals have an elite Big Three with quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but can the team keep that core together in the future? (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

But, if they don’t believe they can re-sign him, they might try to trade him this offseason to get something in return for the talented receiver.

Plenty of teams, like the New York Giants and New England Patriots, have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Higgins.

If Cincinnati elects to keep Higgins for next season to make another Super Bowl run, that makes sense too.

But it might be the last season with Chase and Higgins on the same team.

Enjoy it, Bengals fans.