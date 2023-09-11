Ja’Marr Chase Taunts Cleveland ‘Elves’ After Humiliating Loss

Videos by OutKick

The undisputed biggest letdown of Week 1 (before Sunday Night Football) was the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Deshaun Watson-led Browns.

Months after facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the Bengals put up a stinker on both sides of the ball, losing to Cleveland, 24-3.

Ja’Marr Chase Snaps At Cleveland Despite Terrible Outing

Cincy’s offense shouldered plenty of blame. Bengals offense stars appeared frustrated after the game, notably star wideout Ja’Marr Chase.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 10: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reacting to the loss, Chase called the Browns a bunch of “elves” and expressed his humiliation with losing to Cleveland.

The bitter sting of defeat got the best of Chase.

“It’s frustrating because I called (them) elves, and we just lost to some elves,” Chase told the post-game media. “So I’m pissed on my part.”

“I’m just frustrated because I called their ass elves and we just lost to some elves.”



Ja’Marr Chase postgame on the offensive struggles in Cleveland. #Bengals | @WLWT | #Browns pic.twitter.com/skb8wayoWc — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) September 10, 2023

As for the elf part of Chase’s diss, “Brownie the Elf” has been the Browns’ mascot for a long time — making his debut for the team in 1946.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Chase clearly didn’t think much of his AFC North rival. His lack of preparation was also apparent on Sunday.

Chase tallied five catches for 39 yards (or WR3 production) on Sunday.

To be fair, Cleveland’s defense — led by new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz — shut down Joe Burrow’s arsenal of wideouts.

The Bengals recorded just 82 yards receiving. Burrow had a career-worst performance (14-of-31, 82 yards) days after cashing in on a major contract extension.

Tee Higgins, who’s expecting a sizable extension, recorded zero receiving yards on eight targets.

Ja’Marr Chase can’t poke fun at the Cleveland “elves” when Cincinnati’s the one coming up short.