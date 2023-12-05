Ja’Marr Chase Says He Wanted To Be An ‘Evil Person’ Against Jaguars, Backed It Up With Monster Game

Videos by OutKick

Ja’Marr Chase woke up on Monday in a mood, which turned out to be bad news for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After back-to-back relatively quiet games the previous two weeks, the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver had a monster outing against the Jags hauling in 11 catches on 12 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Speaking of the touchdown – a 76-yard track meet that defenders were left in the dust – Chase got to the goal line and turned around to taunt the defender. If you want to call it disrespectful, that’s fine because that’s exactly what Chase was going for.

“I said I was gonna do some a-shole sh-t — excuse my profanity,” Chase said after the Bengals 34-31 overtime win. “I was going to be a jerk today. . . . I just felt like being an evil person today.”

Nobody on the planet appreciated Chase wanting to be an evil person on Monday than Bengals quarterback Jake Browning.

The Washington product had the best game of his career against the Jags going 32-for-37 in the air for 354 yards and the single touchdown throw to Ja’Marr Chase.

Everyone counted the Bengals out after Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending injury in November, but if Browning is going to put up those sorts of numbers then the Bengals could very much be a factor in the AFC Wild Card race after improving to 6-6 on the year.