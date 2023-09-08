Ja’Marr Chase Gives Browns Bulletin Board Material Ahead Of Week 1 Matchup, Almost Calls Them The ‘Elfs’

Videos by OutKick

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns will square off in Week 1. While it should naturally be a heated NCF North rivalry, Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase threw a little gas on the fire with some good old-fashioned disrespect.

However, it makes you wonder if he inadvertently gave the Browns some bulletin board material.

While the Bengals head into Sunday’s game as slight favorites, they’ve lost five of the last six against the Browns.

Chase is aware of this, but that didn’t stop him from taking shots at the Browns when he could.

"It's a regular game to me."



"It's just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elf's (elves)."



“It’s a regular game to me,” Chase said in a clip shared by Fox 19 Cincinnati’s Jeremy Rauch. “It don’t feel no different to me. It’s just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland… um… Browns. I was about to call them the elf’s (elves).”

Wait a second. I don’t think he really forgot their name. That sounds like smack talking to me. Plus an unprovoked shot at Browns mascot Brownie the Elf to boot.

Chase then said that he doesn’t pay much attention to the talk about the Bengals’ struggles with the Browns in recent years.

“I don’t really pay attention to it,” he said. “Because Cleveland is Cleveland. I look forward to the matchups that we have when we face them, but other than that I don’t really be caring.”

We all know what he’s trying to do here, but this sort of thing backfires more often than not. This will get back to the Browns and then on Sunday expect to see more than a few fans with makeshift Cleveland Elves shirts.

Still, you’ve got to love it. We’re one game into Week 1 and already we’ve got some mid-season-like nastiness.

NFL football is back in a big way.

