Jamaal Williams Rips Offer From The Lions: ‘They Really Didn’t Want Me To Be There’

Videos by OutKick

Jamaal Williams wasn’t pleased by the offer the Detroit Lions gave him to stick around.

Williams balled out last year. The talented running back rushed for a league-high 17 touchdowns and 1,066 yards. He had an incredible season.

Ultimately, he opted to sign with the Saints for up to $12 million over three years. That’s a number Detroit apparently had no interest in entertaining, and Williams publicly flamed the team’s “disrespectful” offer.

Jamaal Williams had a monster 2022 season. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“The offer they gave me, I felt like was disrespectful and showing that they really didn’t want me to be there like that,” Williams said Friday during a press conference with the Saints, according to MLive.com.

The Lions did end up signing former Bears RB David Montgomery to a three-year deal worth up to $18 million.

Jamaal Williams signed with the Saints after leaving the Lions. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Jamaal Williams calls out the Lions.

It’s clear Williams has a chip on his shoulder about the Lions not trying harder to keep him in Detroit. However, the NFL is a business.

Decisions aren’t made to be friendly or on a whim. Williams has only had one great season – last year – and he’ll be 28 by the time next season starts.

NFL teams aren’t eager to hand out huge contracts to aging running backs. Williams has to know that. He got his money from the Saints.

Jamaal Williams rips the Lions over contract offer. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Time to move on. No point in being bitter and calling out the Lions like a bitter ex. Go out and have a huge season with the Saints and make the Lions regret not keeping you around. It’s that simple. Don’t show up to a press conference and flame them. It’s just not necessary, and it’s a bad look for Jamaal Williams.