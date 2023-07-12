Videos by OutKick

The NIL era of college football has led to a lot of wild moments over the past two years, and Jalon Daniels’ Big 12 Media Days drip sits near the top. Kansas’ starting quarterback pulled up to Arlington, Texas with some serious bling around his neck.

Jalon Daniels brought the ice! (Photos by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images/Kansas Athletis)

Media days, no matter the conference, have always served as an opportunity for players to show off their style and flex their finest ‘fits. That notion has only become more true since July 1, 2021, when the NCAA passed its “interim” guidelines on Name, Image and Likeness.

Athletes can get paid, legally, while still in college.

With that being true, the most important players to a particular program are making the most money. The most important players are also the ones who are going to represent their program at media days.

And in 99% of situations, barring a training camp competition or something of that nature, the most important player in college football — who represents the program at media days and receives the largest compensation package — is the quarterback. Duh.

This all goes to say that media days offer quarterbacks the chance to flex some of their NIL bag.

Jalon Daniels, who led Kansas to its first bowl game since 2008 last season, did exactly that. The rising senior arrived at AT&T Stadium wearing an expensive, diamond-encrusted cuban link chain over his satin suit and tie.

The chain alone would have been cool, but Daniels took it to the next level. At the end of the chain hung a video screen pendant that played his highlights on repeat.

Seriously. Check it out:

Drip level: elite 💧@JalonDaniels6 is wearing his highlights today pic.twitter.com/cygQnnzIwc — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) July 12, 2023

The video is displayed on an Apple Watch face.

Here’s Kansas QB Jalon Daniels’ chain, which is an embedded Apple Watch face that plays his highlights on repeat.



His dad spotted it at a restaurant in LA, sent him a video of it playing highlights and Daniels wanted it. pic.twitter.com/9pgAPAmZwa — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 12, 2023

Daniels, a former three-star recruit, did not get the love that he deserved out of high school. Now, three years later, he is reminding everyone that he is him!

The cuban link chain playing Daniels’ own highlights is a nice touch that will not soon be forgotten in Big 12 Media Day lore.