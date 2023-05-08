Videos by OutKick

Jalin Hyatt was drafted by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft after playing three years at Tennessee. Although he had one of the best seasons in college football last year, questions continue to swirl around his ability to translate to the next level.

Why? Because Josh Heupel’s fast-paced, big-play offensive scheme may have been too simple.

Seriously. Some (if not many) coaching staffs, analysts and fans alike are worried that the Volunteers’ offense was so elementary that he won’t know what to do in the NFL.

Hyatt ran a lot of “go” and “post” routes during his best year in Knoxville. They worked, and led him to 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns on 67 catches.

HYATT TO THE HOUSE FOR THE 4TH TIME!

NEYLAND STADIUM IS VERY LOUD! pic.twitter.com/hUSsHBbQJq — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

However, that simplicity led some scouts and front offices to doubt his route-running, and attribute his success to the system. Hyatt always pushed back on that narrative throughout the pre-draft process.

Jalin Hyatt thinks that the concerns are ludicrous.

And so does Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson!

The 21-year-old pass-catcher was asked a lot about his route running during the first NFL media session of his rookie year. Rather than letting his frustration shine through, Hyatt offered a cool, calm and collected response.

He handled the negative narrative surrounding his route tree with the utmost professionalism.

Jalin Hyatt was asked 4 times (including three straight questions at one point) about his route tree and coming from Tennessee’s offense during his media session after the Giants’ rookie minicamp this weekend pic.twitter.com/JXmJ8CyGsB — zach ragan (@zachtnt) May 8, 2023

Not long thereafter, Johnson chimed in on the conversation surrounding Hyatt. There was no holding back from the three-time First-Team All-Pro as he ripped into the media, which he feels did not “actually watch him play.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll is among those without concern, because of course he is. New York was the team that traded up to draft him, after all.

I’m good with Jalin. Again, yeah, he’s been asked to do certain things. He’s had a couple different coaches in college. Again, day one out here, did everything we asked him to do, and each day we’ll build off that. — Brian Daboll

At the end of the day, only time will tell whether Hyatt translates to the NFL. Nobody in his camp, nor Ochocinco, seem too worried!