Jalen Ramsey, Supposedly Out Until December, Is Practicing For The Dolphins On Wednesday

Even as experts and media were predicting a December-or-later return for Jalen Ramsey after he underwent a meniscus repair surgery in July, the Dolphins cornerback has always set his sights on a November return.

It was an ambitious goal.

But Ramsey is apparently on schedule.

Part of that is practicing up to three weeks before that return to play and that part begins Wednesday. When the Dolphins practice Wednesday, Ramsey will be on the field with his teammates taking part in drills at least on a limited basis, per a source.

Ramsey, for his part, hinted on his X (formerly Twitter) account that something important was happening Wednesday.

The Restart 🤟🏾❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/zHPLXIZ0JA — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 18, 2023 Jalen Ramsey on X.

Jalen Ramsey Sees Dolphins Debut On Horizon

The Dolphins will now have a three-week window during which they can evaluate Ramsey. At the end of that window they can decide to activate him or leave him on the injured reserve list the remainder of the year.

The latter option is not one the club believes it will have to choose.

And, interestingly, the former option is one Ramsey doesn’t expect the Dolphins to choose. Because he has expectations he’ll not need the full three weeks to be ready for play, per a source.

Ramsey is open to allowing his body to speak on his behalf so that will determine the timing of his November return. But he would really like to come back by Miami’s Nov. 5 meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

So, Ramsey would like to play the defending Super Bowl champions. And he’d like to face Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Yes, another ambitious goal.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled by the Miami Dolphins defense during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Dolphins Could Benefit From Ramsey Return

The Dolphins can use the help whenever Ramsey returns. Although they are 5-1 and suddenly are a popular Super Bowl contender among the pundit class, the club has questions on defense.

Miami is 19th in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 229.2 passing yards per game. That is all not a result of poor play in the secondary but obviously adding a former All-Pro cornerback to the mix would help.

The question with Ramsey will immediately become what kind of player he can be when he returns. It’s one thing to return. It’s another to return to All-Pro form.

The experts have doubted Ramsey can do that at any point this season. We’ll see about that.

Ramsey’s next game with the Dolphins will be his first with the Dolphins.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 26: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Miami Dolphins takes part in a drill during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 26, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Jalen Ramsey Makes Most Reports Wrong

He was traded to the team for a third-round draft pick in the offseason. He suffered the meniscus injury that required a full repair on July 27.

After the need for a full repair was known, most media reported Ramsey would be out until December.

OutKick reported a November return.

It’s October 18. Ramsey will practice for the first time although he will not play in Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Then Miami play an Oct. 29 game at home against New England. And then November arrives.

So will Ramsey, the Dolphins hope.

