Dolphins Cornerback Jalen Ramsey Will Miss Start Of Regular Season And Perhaps More

The good news is Jalen Ramsey still is expected to play for the Miami Dolphins in 2023. The bad news is it’s going to be a while and he’ll definitely miss the start of the regular season.

Ramsey, who was carted off the practice field on Thursday, went for an MRI and the diagnosis is he suffered meniscus damage, per an NFL source.

So Ramsey is scheduled for surgery to repair the cartilage on Friday.

Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins takes part in a drill during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 26, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Uncertain About Jalen Ramsey Timeline

Now the uncertain part:

Doctors will determine the best approach for Ramsey once they see the meniscus. At that point, doctors will opt to trim it or do a full repair.

With a trim, Ramsey would be expected to miss between 6-8 weeks. That would force Ramsey to miss the regular-season opener and perhaps a little beyond.

A full repair typically takes three months (12 weeks) of recovery. And that could keep Ramsey out of the lineup until November.

(There is also an outside chance the damage could be more intrusive and Ramsey is forced to miss the season but that is considered unlikely, per a source).

Ramsey seems optimistic he will be back “in due time.”

I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time! This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I’m back tho! 🤟🏾🧡🩵



Appreciate the love & support!

Time to get right! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 27, 2023 Jalen Ramsey reacts to his upcoming knee surgery.

Dolphins Cornerback Tandem Setback

This is a blow to the Dolphins defense, even if Ramsey is able to return this season.

The club was counting on having two lockdown cornerbacks in Ramsey and Xavien Howard when the Dolphins are scheduled to face quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson and Josh Allen in three of their first four games.

The Dolphins traded for the All-Pro cornerback from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. Ramsey is costing the team only $2.9 million against the salary cap this year but his 2023 cash payout is $10 million.

Ramsey and Howard would be considered among the premier cornerback tandems in the NFL and have not been shy about saying that.

Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins waves to the crowd after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Dolphins Must Rely On Howard Early On

“We’re trying to be the best,” Ramsey said at his introductory press conference with the Dolphins in March.

Backups Kader Kohou, Justin Bethel, Cam Smith, Nik Needham and Keion Crossen and Trill Williams will compete for playing time. Needham and Williams, however, are nursing injury issues of their own, with Needham currently on the active PUP.

The Dolphins this offseason hired experienced defensive guru Vic Fangio to become their defensive coordinator. He is believed to be the highest paid defensive coordinator in the NFL.

And he’s about to earn his money until Ramsey gets healthy.

