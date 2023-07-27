Uh-Oh: Jalen Ramsey, Massive Offseason Acquisition For Dolphins, Carted Off Field With Apparent Knee Injury

Videos by OutKick
Injuries suck. Practice injuries suck just a little bit more. It’s one thing to suffer an injury during a game. But to do it during practice — before the season no less — is even worse. And Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeared to hurt his left knee during training camp on Thursday.
The Dolphins acquired Ramsey via a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March. Given that the team already had Xavien Howard, the two figured to form one of best cornerback duos in the NFL.
In fact, according to Madden NFL 2023’s ratings, Ramsey is the best cornerback in the league.
But a disturbing sight — especially for Dolphins fans — unfolded Thursday. Ramsey appeared to tweak his knee defending wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He attempted to continue practicing, but shortly after limped to the sideline.
After a quick check by Dolphins doctors, Ramsey hobbled to the cart. The trainers carted him off the practice field.
Dolphins players are already expressing concern for their teammate.
Fellow defensive back Jevon Holland spoke to the media after practice.
Obviously with no information yet, there’s no need for panic. Certainly, though, Ramsey needing a cart isn’t a great sign.
Miami Dolphins need Jalen Ramsey to be healthy this season
The Dolphins are expecting a lot from Ramsey this season. This is a team that has to face Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers four times combined this season. And they open the season against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Clearly, the front office made it a priority to beef up the pass defense. In the AFC, that makes a lot of sense. Nearly all of the top quarterbacks in the NFL reside in that conference.
Two of them are in the AFC East with the Dolphins. Plus, the team also faces Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this season.
Jalen Ramsey is a huge part of what the team hopes is going to be a strong season.
Stay tuned for updates on his health.
