Uh-Oh: Jalen Ramsey, Massive Offseason Acquisition For Dolphins, Carted Off Field With Apparent Knee Injury

Injuries suck. Practice injuries suck just a little bit more. It’s one thing to suffer an injury during a game. But to do it during practice — before the season no less — is even worse. And Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey appeared to hurt his left knee during training camp on Thursday.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey via a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March. Given that the team already had Xavien Howard, the two figured to form one of best cornerback duos in the NFL.

In fact, according to Madden NFL 2023’s ratings, Ramsey is the best cornerback in the league.

But a disturbing sight — especially for Dolphins fans — unfolded Thursday. Ramsey appeared to tweak his knee defending wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He attempted to continue practicing, but shortly after limped to the sideline.

After a quick check by Dolphins doctors, Ramsey hobbled to the cart. The trainers carted him off the practice field.

It's unclear how Ramsey got injured. It occurred during an 11 on 11 rep. He came to the sidelines and was immediately evaluated for a good 5-7 minutes by medical staff before the cart came out. https://t.co/fadNJxdk3u — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 27, 2023

Dolphins players are already expressing concern for their teammate.

Fellow defensive back Jevon Holland spoke to the media after practice.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland said they are worried about Jalen Ramsey but they didn’t know any details and don’t want to speculate. Holland said he dapped Ramsey up and they talked for a bit. They are waiting to find out. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2023

Jevon Holland is first to the podium and of course is asked about Jalen Ramsey. Holland chatted with Ramsey while he was receiving medical attention. pic.twitter.com/lT5IV5qIaF — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 27, 2023

Obviously with no information yet, there’s no need for panic. Certainly, though, Ramsey needing a cart isn’t a great sign.

Miami Dolphins need Jalen Ramsey to be healthy this season

The Dolphins are expecting a lot from Ramsey this season. This is a team that has to face Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers four times combined this season. And they open the season against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Clearly, the front office made it a priority to beef up the pass defense. In the AFC, that makes a lot of sense. Nearly all of the top quarterbacks in the NFL reside in that conference.

Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins takes part in a drill during training camp. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Two of them are in the AFC East with the Dolphins. Plus, the team also faces Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

Jalen Ramsey is a huge part of what the team hopes is going to be a strong season.

Stay tuned for updates on his health.