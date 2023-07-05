Videos by OutKick

Jalen Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, will not be charged with a felony. According to multiple reports, he accepted a plea deal Wednesday that dismissed five child pornography charges which stemmed from his arrest back in November.

Kitna, a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2021, spent last season at Florida.

Jalen Kitna in his final game at Florida.

(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Head coach Billy Napier and the Gators removed him from the roster shortly after the Gainesville Police Department arrested the quarterback on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

According to police, Kitna shared two images of young girls involved in sexual abuse on social media. The officers later searched his phone and found three more images of two young girls in the shower. Their report did not estimate the ages of the girls.

Now eight months later, Jalen Kitna will avoid felony charges.

Kitna pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct— a second-degree misdemeanor. He will serve sixth months probation.

Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Susan Miller did not levy a fine against Kitna. She will not make him register as a sex offender. That may be the most notable ruling from this case beyond the felonies.

The 20-year-old read the following statement:

I want to start off by apologizing to my family, my friends and those that care about me. Their support through this whole ordeal has meant a lot to me. The hardest thing about this whole process has been seeing how it’s affected them. The valuable lessons that I’ve learned through this whole deal have been very helpful. I’m looking forward to applying those things and moving forward. — Jalen Kitna, via the Associated Press

Kitna’s attorney said that Wednesday’s result was “fair and right,” and will give his client the ability to move on to whatever is next. As of right now, there is no indication if Kitna will try to return to football.