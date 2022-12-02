Jalen Kitna Kicked Off Florida Following Arrest On Child Porn Charges

Jalen Kitna is officially no longer a member of the Florida Gators.

Kitna was arrested earlier in the week on multiple charges of child pornography, and the Gators officially removed him from the team Friday, according to On3.com

The program has also already nuked Kitna’s player profile page on the team’s website. If you try to visit it, you’re hit with a 404 page.

Jalen Kitna’s profile page no longer exists. (Credit: Florida Football)

Jalen Kitna faces serious charges.

Shockwaves were sent through the college football world when Kitna was taken into custody Wednesday on child porn charges.

He was charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography. Police started investigating the former SEC QB after he allegedly sent images over Discord.

When confronted by the authorities, the young QB allegedly confessed to sending the images, but claimed he didn’t know it was illegal.

Jalen Kitna faces a total of five child porn charges. (Credit: Gainesville Police)

The former Gators quarterback had his first court hearing Thursday, and appeared in an anti-suicide smock. Jalen, who is the son of former NFL QB Jon Kitna, was released on $80,000 bond.

Jalen Kitna was arrested on child porn charges. (Credit: Alachua County Jail)

Kitna now waits for the process to play out as he faces incredibly serious criminal charges. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.