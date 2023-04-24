Jalen Hurts Thanks His ‘Lit’ Agent Nicole Lynn For Getting Him Record-Breaking NFL Contract Extension

Videos by OutKick

Last week, the Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Jalen Hurts to a record-breaking NFL contract. The team will pay Hurts an average of $51 million per season over five years, the highest per year value in the history of the league. On Monday, Hurts thanked his agent Nicole Lynn for negotiating the deal.

And he did so in a very “as the kids would say” kind of way.

“It means the world. Not only to set a precedent for what could be done but to acknowledge that women can do it too,” Hurts said according to ESPN. “She’s pretty lit for doing that — that’s the word these days, lit.

Sports agent Nicole Lynn, who represents Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, speaks on stage during the 2023 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Mesa Arts Center on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

“She did a great job with it, I’m appreciative of her and hopefully she’s setting a precedent and she’s empowering people to do it in the future. I don’t put a sex on that, I don’t put a race on that, I don’t put anything: If you’re a grinder, let’s grind, let’s work. Let’s do it.”

Quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks with the media. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/Bonc3lJ3Hb — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 24, 2023

It’s funny to hear Hurts refer to his agent as “lit” but, hey, he’s 24 years old. And apparently, he’s cool.

So, too, is agent Nicole Lynn. To get Jalen Hurts — a player who had one great season — the most lucrative contract in NFL history is quite impressive.

And, it’s nice that Hurts took a moment to acknowledge that his agent is a woman and she accomplished a great feat. That’s how it’s supposed to work.

Obviously, Lynn can do her job. She’s clearly a good negotiator who has a good rapport with her client. She’s the best person for the job. No one handed it to her to fill out a diversity quota.

That’s how sports and business work. Either you get the job done or you don’t. People don’t really care about your skin color or how you identify.

Jalen Hurts didn’t hire her because he wanted a female agent. He hired her because he wanted to get as much money as he could. That’s what we would all do in similar circumstances.

Hurts did his job on the field.

Lynn did her job at the negotiating table.