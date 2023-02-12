Videos by OutKick

Texas high school football is just different, and its dominance is on full display at Super Bowl LVII. Both quarterbacks playing in the big game on Sunday night began their careers in the Lone Star State.

We love to see former UIL Texas athletes represented on football’s biggest stage. 🏈



Good luck to both @JalenHurts (Channelview High School) and @PatrickMahomes (Whitehouse High School) as they lead their teams in the #SUPERBOWL today! pic.twitter.com/Fmv2otdqic — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) February 12, 2023

From a pure numbers standpoint, both signal-callers were electric during their high school days.

Patrick Mahomes, a former three-star recruit, was a three-sport star at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. He played football, baseball and basketball for the Wildcats.

In Mahomes’ first year as the starter, 2012, he completed 56.7% of his passes for 3,839 yards and 46 touchdowns with nine interceptions in 12 games. Although he didn’t use his legs all too often as a junior, he added 258 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

As a senior, Mahomes really put himself on national radars with his arm and his feet. In 13 games, he completed 58% of his passes for a staggering 4,619 yards and 50 touchdowns with just six picks. Mahomes came 60 yards short of a 1,000-yard rushing season and found the end zone 15 times.

Despite Mahomes’ innate ability to escape pressure and complete throws at unthinkable arm angles, he was severely under-recruited and ended up at Texas Tech. The rest is history.

Hurts, a former four-star recruit, didn’t quite put up the eye-popping stats like Mahomes, but dazzled with his legs. In just 16 games as the starter at Channelview High School in Channelview, Texas, he completed 59.3% of his passes (62.3% as a senior) for 3,523 yards and 33 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

As a rusher, Hurts ran for 1,747 yards and 34 touchdowns. He averaged more than 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns… per game… each season.

The ability to use his feet as a weapon while avoiding turnovers in the passing game led him to Alabama and later Oklahoma. The rest is history!

Hurts and Mahomes will put Texas high school football on full display during Sunday’s Super Bowl!