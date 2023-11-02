You Can’t Blame Jalen Hurts For Bolting From Press Conference After Being Asked About Knee Injury

Videos by OutKick

Jalen Hurts doesn’t want to talk about the apparent knee injury he’s been dealing with in recent weeks, and that’s fine.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback was asked about the status of his left knee during his media availability on Wednesday ahead of his team’s showdown against the Dallas Cowboys and elected to end his presser by smiling and simply walking away without giving an answer.

The reporter who claimed they “had” to ask the question took the non-answer in stride by commenting “that’s what I thought, thanks” as Hurts bolted from the table.

Jalen Hurts got up and left when an #Eagles reporter asked him about his knee. Last week Hurts said he was done addressing it and the media continues to ask him about it. pic.twitter.com/PbMojnU7Er — Philadelphia Eagles Central (@pheaglescentral) November 1, 2023

Hurts walking out of the press conference shouldn’t come as a shock. After last week’s win over the Washington Commanders, he very clearly stated “I told you guys, I really don’t want to speak on it anymore.”

Walking away, politely, appears to be the ‘answer’ he’s going to be giving moving forward.

While it’s understandable for the media to want more information about the status of Hurts’ knee, the focus on the injury is coming at an odd time given just how lights out he’s played the past two weeks.

Hurts threw for 319 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in a comeback win over the Commanders this past weekend which earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Year honors. That performance came after a 279-yard, two-touchdown effort against the Miami Dolphins, the game in which he presumably picked up the knee injury.

The knee appears to be holding up well enough to string together wins and put up big numbers against two stingy defenses.

A bad outing from Hurts, however, and he may not be able to avoid the questions about his left knee.