Jalen Hurts Has Put Super Bowl Loss Behind Him

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had the best season of his NFL career last year, only for it to be capped off with the gut punch of a Super Bowl LVII.

The 24-year-old signal-caller is headed into his fourth professional season. On Thursday, Hurts spoke with the media and talked about how he has put everything that happened last year — the good and the bad — in the rearview mirror

“Thinking about it holistically, last year is over,” Hurts said, per NFL.com. “Anything that we were able to do last year … nothing that’s been done prior will get us to where we want to be now.”

Now, don’t get that desire to move on make you think Hurts didn’t gain any valuable knowledge from his 2022 campaign which saw him become an MVP candidate.

“There are a ton of experiences that we definitely documented and deposited in the bank to learn from — and we will learn from and have learned from — but it’s a day-by-day thing,” Hurts said. “It’s the truth.”

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks to the media. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Hurts Sees New Opportunities Ahead

Hurts acknowledged that a new season means a new team, and a chance to achieve something new.

“Every team has their own opportunity to do something special, and this is a whole entire new team,” he said. “That’s something we’re all embracing. That’s something I’ve embraced. It takes a special type of discipline and work to achieve what you want to achieve.

“You have to completely reset that but also allow the things you’ve experienced to fuel you, fuel that fire, and grow.”

While there are differences, many key components of last year’s Eagles will be back in action. They also have some new pieces that should make an impact immediately. Newly acquired running back D’Andre Swift and first-round picks Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith on defense should make Philly contenders once again this season.

Plus, if that’s not enough to fuel him, the mammoth deal the Birds signed him to should help. It made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Well, briefly. Until Lamar Jackson and his mom pointed at Hurts and told the Ravens “I’ll have what he’s having and then some.”

