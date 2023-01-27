Heated Debate Over Jalen Hurts’ College Days Leads Alabama To Claim Former QB While Oklahoma Sits Idly By

Videos by OutKick

Jalen Hurts is set to play in his first NFC Championship. And as the Eagles host the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, he will have two college fanbases rooting for him.

Hurts played four years of college football before being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent three years at Alabama and one year at Oklahoma.

But which school gets to claim him? That is a debate began awhile back, and only escalated this season as Hurts led Philadelphia to a league-best, 14-3 record.

Here are just a few examples of the back-and-forth, which don’t even begin to scratch the surface:

The full out war over Jalen Hurts on Twitter has been an entertaining one to say the least😂



Also anyone saying Alabama fans are just now claiming Jalen would be mistaken pic.twitter.com/63KSHVnb5o — Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) January 24, 2023

QUESTION: Are Oklahoma or Alabama fans allowed to claim Jalen Hurts? 🤔



🔁 for @AlabamaFTBL

❤️ for @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/EvqRrdR4zs — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 24, 2023

Jalen Hurts is an Oklahoma QB. No Alabama QB has won an NFL playoff game since 1983. https://t.co/V5RUKIAtVg — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) January 22, 2023

Jalen Hurts is Alabama 🐘 pic.twitter.com/JpJYdvzkOJ — Roll Tide #18™ 🐘 (@jerrysandersRTR) January 22, 2023

“Should Jalen Hurts be considered an Alabama or Oklahoma product?” 😂 pic.twitter.com/cY4ChiUAmO — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 23, 2023

Alabama and Oklahoma both claim Jalen Hurts because he played at both schools and was good and accomplished a lot at both. — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) January 23, 2023

Definitely not this Jalen Hurts, the one that graduated from THE University of Alabama with a degree in communications https://t.co/P6Of1WbAhd pic.twitter.com/25HCJ39VJB — 🅱️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@_bigbam_) January 22, 2023

Oklahoma and Alabama fighting for the right to claim Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/tikW9w5H90 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 23, 2023

Let Jalen decide if Alabama can claim him or not.



Jalen Hurts response to a question about the success of Oklahoma quarterbacks in the NFL: pic.twitter.com/w0JsMtpX5j — Daniel Giddens (@BMill24Burner) January 23, 2023

I’ve seen this debate going on all weekend and wanted to ask my followers:



Who claims Jalen Hurts, Alabama or Oklahoma? — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 23, 2023

Jalen Hurts is an Alabama QB the same way Cam Newton is a Florida QB — Napoleon Barnerparte 🥶🏴‍☠️ (@N_Barnerparte) January 21, 2023

When Bama tries to claim Jalen Hurts knowing he played all his best football at Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/X3257k5g2g — Tenured Instructor (@Craig_Lawson) January 22, 2023

“The Philadelphia eagles select Jalen Hurts, University of Oklahoma” pic.twitter.com/GIeGWBu4z2 — 🐶 The Hunters 🐶 (@OutOfKenTroll) January 22, 2023

Just a reminder that Jalen Hurts is an Oklahoma Product. pic.twitter.com/BY3TwoMKBr — TND (@TNDTweets) January 23, 2023

Mr . Jalen Hurts Built By Oklahoma 😎 pic.twitter.com/sfDq5EnIhQ — ROC 🥶 (@rocligon) January 22, 2023

Hurts committed to the Crimson Tide as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2016. He took over the starting job in his second collegiate game, which made him the first true freshman to start for Alabama in 32 years.

While in Tuscaloosa, Hurts won two SEC Championships and two College Football Playoff National Championships. However, the second titles come with something of a caveat.

Hurts started every game as a sophomore, but was benched at halftime of the 2017/18 CFP National Championship for Tua Tagovailoa. They then split time during the 2018 season, but the latter was the starter and the former served as the backup.

Following that year, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma. He had a career year with the Sooners statistically, finished second in Heisman Trophy voting and won a Big 12 Championship, but lost to LSU in the CFP semifinal game.

So which school get to claim Jalen Hurts?

While at Oklahoma, when Alabama beat Tennessee, Hurts celebrated his former team’s win with a cigar.

He only graduated from Alabama. He did not get a degree from Oklahoma.

Hurts, though, is partisan to the topic. He discussed his allegiance on the Dan Patrick Show in 2021, but that was before Lincoln Riley left for USC.

On Sunday Night Football, Hurts did not claim either program. He shouted out his high school!

Bama Fans: Jalen Hurts is ours!



OU Fans: Jalen Hurts is ours!



Jalen Hurts: pic.twitter.com/Ln1KRBIGOR — TC. (@GoatLatia) January 23, 2023

Meanwhile, amidst all of the debate, only one of his two former schools claimed Hurts. That was Alabama.

Oklahoma continues to sit idly by.