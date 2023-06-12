Videos by OutKick

Jalen Hurts is a competitor. He’s going to go all-out in everything that he does.

Even if it results in a nasty friction burn.

Hurts spent his Saturday at Coca-Cola Park, home of the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The 24-year-old quarterback and a few of his teammates played in DeVonta Smith’s second-annual Celebrity Softball Game.

📍Tapping in from DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game pic.twitter.com/oGJqlqaAkI — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) June 10, 2023

Dallas Goedert was this year’s home run champion after mashing more dingers than Jake Elliott and Brandon Marshall.

Your home run champion with…Dallas Goedert pic.twitter.com/TS853LpcnA — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) June 10, 2023

Terrell Owens and Chad Johnson reunited before the game.

A reunion of the T.Ocho show with Terrell Owens and Chad Ochocinco on the field pic.twitter.com/dQK0nkzYgT — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) June 10, 2023

The latter did not hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia fanbase.

Here's former Bengals WR Chad Ochocinco on his feelings about Philadelphia and the fans (NSFW language included) pic.twitter.com/ElmNeWYyj8 — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) June 10, 2023

And then it was time for the game to get underway. Here is how the teams were split:

Smith’s team, in true Philly fashion, took the field to Meek Mill.

Team DeVonta Smith comes out to Dreams and Nightmares pic.twitter.com/f1e6YISSyp — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) June 10, 2023

It was QB1 who took the mound for Team Smith.

Jalen Hurts at DeVonta Smith's softball game 💪 pic.twitter.com/HusctwgprS — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) June 11, 2023

Who else but the guy with the best arm on the field?!

Looks like #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is the starting pitcher for Team Smith pic.twitter.com/aPPg5dVsLN — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) June 10, 2023

Jalen Hurts was dialed-in from the first pitch and got Saquon Barkley to strike out swinging, much to the delight of the predominantly Eagles crowd.

Jalen Hurts gets his first K against Saquan Barkley 😂 pic.twitter.com/YTywYBMDii — Gayle Saunders (@EagleSessions) June 10, 2023

Not long thereafter, Hurts stepped into the box. Although he didn’t play baseball after his 10th grade year, his swing is as smooth as you might expect from such a premier athlete.

Hurts got some hacks in before the Phillies game on Tuesday.

Jalen Hurts taking some hacks before the @Phillies game pic.twitter.com/Nr365KBYQF — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) June 6, 2023

He got his bat on the ball again four days later with a nice single into the right field gap.

Hurts singles. runners on 1st and 3rd. Goedert at bat pic.twitter.com/3QMSFqdpKn — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) June 10, 2023

Smith proceeded to reach on an error that advanced Hurts to second, and he quickly took third when he realized that no one was covering the bag. As the gamer that he is, Hurts slid into the base before dusting himself off and heading home with a little griddy to get the crowd going.

Eagles QB1 @JalenHurts going all out in @DeVontaSmith_6’s celebrity softball game was awesome 😂 pic.twitter.com/5nuoG45CuG — Jeremy Klump (@NUTTYxPROFESSOR) June 11, 2023

What Hurts may not have realized in the moment is that his slide left him a bit bloodied. He’ll be nursing a nasty burn over the next few weeks.

Jalen Hurts’ burn from sliding.

Ouch! Perhaps sliding on the infield dirt without pants wasn’t the best idea. Hurts can’t help himself. He plays to win. He only goes all-out!

It paid off because Smith’s team won for the second year in a row.