Jalen Hurts is a competitor. He’s going to go all-out in everything that he does.
Even if it results in a nasty friction burn.
Hurts spent his Saturday at Coca-Cola Park, home of the Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The 24-year-old quarterback and a few of his teammates played in DeVonta Smith’s second-annual Celebrity Softball Game.
Dallas Goedert was this year’s home run champion after mashing more dingers than Jake Elliott and Brandon Marshall.
Terrell Owens and Chad Johnson reunited before the game.
The latter did not hold back his thoughts on the Philadelphia fanbase.
And then it was time for the game to get underway. Here is how the teams were split:
Smith’s team, in true Philly fashion, took the field to Meek Mill.
It was QB1 who took the mound for Team Smith.
Who else but the guy with the best arm on the field?!
Jalen Hurts was dialed-in from the first pitch and got Saquon Barkley to strike out swinging, much to the delight of the predominantly Eagles crowd.
Not long thereafter, Hurts stepped into the box. Although he didn’t play baseball after his 10th grade year, his swing is as smooth as you might expect from such a premier athlete.
Hurts got some hacks in before the Phillies game on Tuesday.
He got his bat on the ball again four days later with a nice single into the right field gap.
Smith proceeded to reach on an error that advanced Hurts to second, and he quickly took third when he realized that no one was covering the bag. As the gamer that he is, Hurts slid into the base before dusting himself off and heading home with a little griddy to get the crowd going.
What Hurts may not have realized in the moment is that his slide left him a bit bloodied. He’ll be nursing a nasty burn over the next few weeks.
Ouch! Perhaps sliding on the infield dirt without pants wasn’t the best idea. Hurts can’t help himself. He plays to win. He only goes all-out!
It paid off because Smith’s team won for the second year in a row.