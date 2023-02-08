Tommy Fury Drops Epic Line Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight: ‘Ambulance On Speed Dial’

Videos by OutKick

Tommy Fury is very confident ahead of his fight against Jake Paul.

The two have been going back and forth for seemingly forever, and after some failed attempts at getting in the ring, the two will finally strap on the gloves February 26 in Saudi Arabia.

Before even throwing a punch, the 8-0 fighter expects to put Jake Paul’s lights out.

Tommy Fury expects to beat Jake Paul. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“My message to Jake Paul is good luck and I hope you’ve trained and I hope you got an ambulance on speed dial because you’re gonna need it,” Tommy Fury said in an interview with TMZ Sports. He also made it clear he’s going to light up Jake Paul, and it won’t be close.

“I’m gonna take him to the trenches and he will be drowned. There’s no way he can last eight rounds in the ring with me,” Fury explained.

Will Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul?

For the first time in a long time, it finally feels like people actually care about a Jake Paul fight. The interest was definitely dying out for fans to watch him fight old MMA fighters years out of their prime.

Now, Jake Paul is actually going to step into the ring against a guy with an actual boxing record. That means he might actually get tested.

Will Jake Paul beat Tommy Fury? (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

While Tommy Fury hasn’t gone 8-0 against great talent, he’s still an undefeated boxer at the end of the day. Jake Paul hasn’t fought anyone who is an undefeated boxer.

His last fight was against 47-year-old Anderson Silva, who has one UFC win since 2013. Hardly impressive.

Could Jake Paul beat Tommy Fury? Possibly, but it definitely feels like he’ll actually be tested this time. It won’t just be a cash grab.

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul fight February 26 in Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

You can catch the fight February 26. It’s going to be fascinating to see what happens when Jake Paul faces someone who actually has some boxing skills.